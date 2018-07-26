Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...

NA-58 Results of Rawalpindi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPPP leads with 12,5090 votes while Fazal Muhammad Khan from PTI is on 2nd position with 96,574 votes and Raja Muhammad Javaid Ikhlas from PML-N is on 3rd position with 30 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mukhtar Ali - TLI, Mehmood Hussain Shaiq - MMA, Muhammad Ramzan Awan - TLP, Muhammad Akash Bhatti - IND, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary - IND, Tariq Mehmood - IND and Riaz Mehmood Mughal - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-58 Rawalpindi 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...

NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...
Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule

Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule
NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...
PP 163 Results (39%) - Lahore 20 Election - Nasir Ahmed (PML-N) leads

PP 163 Results (39%) - Lahore 20 Election - Nasir Ahmed (PML-N) leads
Load More load more