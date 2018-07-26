NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...

NA-58 Results of Rawalpindi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPPP leads with 12,5090 votes while Fazal Muhammad Khan from PTI is on 2nd position with 96,574 votes and Raja Muhammad Javaid Ikhlas from PML-N is on 3rd position with 30 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mukhtar Ali - TLI, Mehmood Hussain Shaiq - MMA, Muhammad Ramzan Awan - TLP, Muhammad Akash Bhatti - IND, Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary - IND, Tariq Mehmood - IND and Riaz Mehmood Mughal - IND.

