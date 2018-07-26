NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...

NA-156 Results of Multan 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI leads with 116,272 votes while Amir Saeed Ansari from PML-N is on 2nd position with 84,940 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi - MP, Naqeeb Ullah - MMA and Muhammad Asghar - TLP.

