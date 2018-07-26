Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...

NA-156 Results of Multan 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now,  Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI leads with 116,272 votes while Amir Saeed Ansari from PML-N is on 2nd position with 84,940 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi - MP, Naqeeb Ullah - MMA and Muhammad Asghar - TLP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 156 Multan 3.



Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

PP 163 Results (39%) - Lahore 20 Election - Nasir Ahmed (PML-N) leads

PP 160 Results (58%) - Lahore 17 Election - Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed (PTI) leads

