Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Imran Khan addresses nation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is addressing the nation after election results showed his party is winning on majority of the seats in the lower house of the parliament.

Imran Khan applauded the people and his party workers as well as security forces for rendering sacrifices  in the run up to the election.

"  This election has been historic; people have sacrificed so much. I especially want to thank the people of Balochistan who despite terrorism came out in huge numbers to vote," he said.

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

PP 160 Results (58%) - Lahore 17 Election - Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed (PTI) leads

PP 162 Results (48%) - Lahore 19 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

PS 81 Results (71%) - Jamshoro 2 Election - Giyanoo Mal (PPPP) leads...

