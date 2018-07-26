NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

NA-62 Results of Rawalpindi 6 for Election 2018 has been received from 58% polling stations. Up till now, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of AML leads with 11,7719 votes while Daniyal Chaudhry from PML-N is on 2nd position with 91,312 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sumaira Gul - PPPP, Yasir Mehmood - IND, Makhdoom M Niaz Inqalabi - IND, Muhammad Farooq - PWP, Muhammad Asif Khan - IND, Ghulam Mustafa - BPP, Shahzada Imran - IND, Chaudhry Qadeer Ahmed - TLP, Asghar Ali Mubarak - PAL and Tariq Munir Butt - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-62 Rawalpindi 6.



