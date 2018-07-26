Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

NA-62 Results of Rawalpindi 6 for Election 2018 has been received from 58% polling stations. Up till now, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of AML leads with 11,7719 votes while Daniyal Chaudhry from PML-N is on 2nd position with 91,312 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sumaira Gul - PPPP, Yasir Mehmood - IND, Makhdoom M Niaz Inqalabi - IND, Muhammad Farooq - PWP, Muhammad Asif Khan - IND, Ghulam Mustafa - BPP, Shahzada Imran - IND, Chaudhry Qadeer Ahmed - TLP, Asghar Ali Mubarak - PAL and Tariq Munir Butt - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-62 Rawalpindi 6.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PP 160 Results (58%) - Lahore 17 Election - Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed (PTI) leads
PS 81 Results (71%) - Jamshoro 2 Election - Giyanoo Mal (PPPP) leads...

PS 81 Results (71%) - Jamshoro 2 Election - Giyanoo Mal (PPPP) leads...
PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...

PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...
PP 158 Results (37%) - Lahore 15 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

PP 158 Results (37%) - Lahore 15 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads
Load More load more