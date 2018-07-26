Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 163 Results (39%) - Lahore 20 Election - Nasir Ahmed (PML-N) leads

PP 163 Results of Lahore 20 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Nasir Ahmed of PML-N leads with 13,969 votes while Bilal Aslam from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,587 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdur Rasheed - AAT, Abdul Jabbar Aslam - IND, Khalid Mehmood - APML, Khurram Shehzad - IND, Ijaz Ahmed - IND, Faisal Saud Bhatti - IND, Ashraf Masih - IND, Mudassir Yousaf - IND, Asad Ayub - IND, Mehmood Ahmed Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Talha Sidhu - IND, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif - IND, Muhammad Shehbaz Suleman - IND, Muhammad Akram - IND, Faheem Ahmed Khan Lodhi - IND, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Rana Muhammad Imran - TLP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 163 Lahore 20.

