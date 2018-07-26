PP 163 Results (39%) - Lahore 20 Election - Nasir Ahmed (PML-N) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 163 Results of Lahore 20 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Nasir Ahmed of PML-N leads with 13,969 votes while Bilal Aslam from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,587 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdur Rasheed - AAT, Abdul Jabbar Aslam - IND, Khalid Mehmood - APML, Khurram Shehzad - IND, Ijaz Ahmed - IND, Faisal Saud Bhatti - IND, Ashraf Masih - IND, Mudassir Yousaf - IND, Asad Ayub - IND, Mehmood Ahmed Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Talha Sidhu - IND, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif - IND, Muhammad Shehbaz Suleman - IND, Muhammad Akram - IND, Faheem Ahmed Khan Lodhi - IND, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Rana Muhammad Imran - TLP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 163 Lahore 20.
