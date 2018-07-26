Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 162 Results (48%) - Lahore 19 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

PP 162 Results of Lahore 19 for Election 2018 has been received from 48% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 15,491 votes while Muhammad Yasin Amir from PML-N is on 2nd position with 13,937 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rana Ghazanfar Ali - IND, Chauhdry Atif Rafique - PPPP, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Yasoob Raja Bhatti - APML, Mairaj Hassan - IND, Muzaffar Hussain - TLP, Muhammad Safeer Sulehri - IND, Faisal Saud Bhatti - IND, Ghulam Rasool - IND, Zafar Iqbal - APP, Sheikh Mujeeb Ullah Mushtaq - IND, Khawaja Imran - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahid Iqbal - IND, Imran Rasheed Butt - MMA, Shouqat Hayat - PRHP, Shahid Mehmood - AAT.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 162 Lahore 19.

Latest News

