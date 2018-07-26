PP 162 Results (48%) - Lahore 19 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 162 Results of Lahore 19 for Election 2018 has been received from 48% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 15,491 votes while Muhammad Yasin Amir from PML-N is on 2nd position with 13,937 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Rana Ghazanfar Ali - IND, Chauhdry Atif Rafique - PPPP, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Yasoob Raja Bhatti - APML, Mairaj Hassan - IND, Muzaffar Hussain - TLP, Muhammad Safeer Sulehri - IND, Faisal Saud Bhatti - IND, Ghulam Rasool - IND, Zafar Iqbal - APP, Sheikh Mujeeb Ullah Mushtaq - IND, Khawaja Imran - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahid Iqbal - IND, Imran Rasheed Butt - MMA, Shouqat Hayat - PRHP, Shahid Mehmood - AAT.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 162 Lahore 19.
