PS 81 Results (71%) - Jamshoro 2 Election - Giyanoo Mal (PPPP) leads...

PS-81 Results of Jamshoro 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 71% polling stations. Up till now, Giyanoo Mal of PPPP leads with 26,140 votes while Malik Changez Khan , an IND candidate is on 2nd position with 13,300 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Meer Ahmed - IND, Mian Khan - GDA, Gul Bahar - PSP, Abdullah Palari - TLP, Rabia - IND, Dayo - IND and Javed Akhtar - PTI.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS 81 Jamshoro 2.
