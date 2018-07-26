PP 158 Results (37%) - Lahore 15 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

PP 158 Results of Lahore 15 for Election 2018 has been received from 37% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 17,320 votes while Rana Ahsan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 17,320 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hina Pervez Butt - IND, Azhar Iqbal - TLP, Waqas Raja - IND, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Mian Saleem Raza - IND, Majid Zahoor - IND, Farooq Tahir Chishti - IND, Ismat Karim - NP, Atiq Ur Rehman - IND, Arif Zafar - PPPP, Shahid Sarwar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 158 Lahore 15.