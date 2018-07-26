PP 158 Results (37%) - Lahore 15 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 158 Results of Lahore 15 for Election 2018 has been received from 37% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 17,320 votes while Rana Ahsan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 17,320 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hina Pervez Butt - IND, Azhar Iqbal - TLP, Waqas Raja - IND, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Mian Saleem Raza - IND, Majid Zahoor - IND, Farooq Tahir Chishti - IND, Ismat Karim - NP, Atiq Ur Rehman - IND, Arif Zafar - PPPP, Shahid Sarwar - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 158 Lahore 15.
