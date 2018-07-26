Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 158 Results (37%) - Lahore 15 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads

PP 158 Results of Lahore 15 for Election 2018 has been received from 37% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Aleem Khan of PTI leads with 17,320 votes while Rana Ahsan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 17,320 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hina Pervez Butt - IND, Azhar Iqbal - TLP, Waqas Raja - IND, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Mian Saleem Raza - IND, Majid Zahoor - IND, Farooq Tahir Chishti - IND, Ismat Karim - NP, Atiq Ur Rehman - IND, Arif Zafar - PPPP, Shahid Sarwar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 158 Lahore 15.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...

PP 18 Results (39%) - Rawalpindi 13 Election - Ejaz Khan (PTI) leads...
PP 157 Results (55%) - Lahore 14 Election - Khuwaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) leads

PP 157 Results (55%) - Lahore 14 Election - Khuwaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) leads
PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...

PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...
NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...

NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...
Load More load more