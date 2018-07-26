Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 157 Results (55%) - Lahore 14 Election - Khuwaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) leads

PP 157 Results of Lahore 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Khuwaja Salman Rafiq of PML-Nleads with 18,143 votes while Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui from PTI is on 2nd position with 16,097 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hafiz Ameer Ul Islam - IND, Asghar Ali - IND, Ahmed Farooq - IND, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Ali - IND, Muhammad Shoaib - AAT, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Muhammad Imtiaz - TLP, Ali Ijaz Meer - IND, Abbad Mahmood Qureshi - IND, Syed Farhat Hussain Bukhari - IND, Sikander Ali Shah - IND, Raja Muhammad Shabbir Khan - PPPP, Hamid Sarwar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 157 Lahore 14.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...

PP 16 Results (5%) - Rawalpindi 11 Election - Raja Rashid Hafeez (PTI) leads...
NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...

NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...
PS 68 Tando Muhammad Khan 1 Results (67%) - Karachi East 3 Election - Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah (PPPP) leads...

PS 68 Tando Muhammad Khan 1 Results (67%) - Karachi East 3 Election - Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah (PPPP) leads...
PP 15 Results (25%) - Rawalpindi 10 Election - Umer Tanveer (PTI) leads...

PP 15 Results (25%) - Rawalpindi 10 Election - Umer Tanveer (PTI) leads...
Load More load more