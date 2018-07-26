PP 157 Results (55%) - Lahore 14 Election - Khuwaja Salman Rafiq (PML-N) leads

PP 157 Results of Lahore 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Khuwaja Salman Rafiq of PML-Nleads with 18,143 votes while Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui from PTI is on 2nd position with 16,097 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hafiz Ameer Ul Islam - IND, Asghar Ali - IND, Ahmed Farooq - IND, Ali Imtiaz - IND, Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Ali - IND, Muhammad Shoaib - AAT, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Muhammad Imtiaz - TLP, Ali Ijaz Meer - IND, Abbad Mahmood Qureshi - IND, Syed Farhat Hussain Bukhari - IND, Sikander Ali Shah - IND, Raja Muhammad Shabbir Khan - PPPP, Hamid Sarwar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 157 Lahore 14.