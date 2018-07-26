Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...

NA- 125 Results of Lahore 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 33% polling stations. Up till now, Waheed Alam Khan of PML-N leads with 122,327 votes while Yasmeen Rashid from PTI is on 2nd position with 105,857 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from NA-125 Lahore 3 constituency Muhammad Imtiaz Chaudhry – IND, Waseem Ali Khan - IND, Nawab Amber Shahzada - IND, Mamoona Hamid - TLP, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh - IND, Mariam Nawaz Shareef - IND, Muhammad Ajasam Shareef - IND, Rehana Ahmed - IND, Hafiz Salman Butt - MMA, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri - IND, Samia Niaz – PSP and Zubair Kardar - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA- 125 Lahore 3.

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

