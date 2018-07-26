NA- 125 Results (33%) - Lahore 3 Election - Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA- 125 Results of Lahore 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 33% polling stations. Up till now, Waheed Alam Khan of PML-N leads with 122,327 votes while Yasmeen Rashid from PTI is on 2nd position with 105,857 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from NA-125 Lahore 3 constituency Muhammad Imtiaz Chaudhry – IND, Waseem Ali Khan - IND, Nawab Amber Shahzada - IND, Mamoona Hamid - TLP, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh - IND, Mariam Nawaz Shareef - IND, Muhammad Ajasam Shareef - IND, Rehana Ahmed - IND, Hafiz Salman Butt - MMA, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri - IND, Samia Niaz – PSP and Zubair Kardar - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA- 125 Lahore 3.
