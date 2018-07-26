Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PS 68 Tando Muhammad Khan 1 Results (67%) - Karachi East 3 Election - Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah (PPPP) leads...

PS 68 Tando Muhammad Khan 1 Results of Karachi East 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 67% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah of PPPP leads with 26,700 votes while Mir Ali Hyder Talpur  from GDA is on 2nd position with 13,200 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Irfan - IND, Muhammad Khan - IND, Muhammad Juman Kehar - IND, Muhammad Altaf Nizamani - PTI, Qadir Bux Khan Nizamani - PPP-SB, Ghulam Murtaza Memon - IND, Ghulam Rasool Mirbahar - IND, Ali Murtza - IND, Shafique Ahmed Bhatti - IND, Rai Singh - IND, Hussain Ali - IND, Ahmed Noonari - IND, Yar Muhammad - IND, Mir Jawad Ali Talpur - IND and Muhammad Essa Jagsi - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS 68 Tando Muhammad Khan 1, Karachi East 3.



