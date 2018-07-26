PP 15 Results (25%) - Rawalpindi 10 Election - Umer Tanveer (PTI) leads...

PP-15 Results of Rawalpindi 10 for Election 2018 has been received from 25% polling stations. Up till now, Umer Tanveer of PTI leads with 38,429 votes while Malik Iftikhar Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 22,263 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shabbir Hussain - IND, Nasir Mehmood - PAL, Nasir Ali Khan - IND, Malik Abdul Karim Khan - IND, Malik Shehzad Yasin - AAT, Muhammad Javaid Iqbal Malik - PPPP, Tahir Mehmood - TLP, Tahir Iqbal - ST and Khalid Mehmood Alvi- MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-15 Rawalpindi 10.