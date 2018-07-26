Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 15 Results (25%) - Rawalpindi 10 Election - Umer Tanveer (PTI) leads...

PP-15 Results of Rawalpindi 10 for Election 2018 has been received from 25% polling stations. Up till now, Umer Tanveer of PTI leads with 38,429 votes while Malik Iftikhar Ahmed from PML-N is on 2nd position with 22,263 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shabbir Hussain - IND, Nasir Mehmood - PAL, Nasir Ali Khan - IND, Malik Abdul Karim Khan - IND, Malik Shehzad Yasin - AAT, Muhammad Javaid Iqbal Malik - PPPP, Tahir Mehmood - TLP, Tahir Iqbal - ST and Khalid Mehmood Alvi- MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-15 Rawalpindi 10.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads
PPP leaders slam ECP over election 'irregularities'

PPP leaders slam ECP over election 'irregularities'
Load More load more