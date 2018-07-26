PP 156 Results (50%) - Lahore 13 Election - Malik Muhammad Waheed (PML-N) leads

PP 156 Results of Lahore 13 for Election 2018 has been received from 50% polling stations. Up till now, Malik Muhammad Waheed of PML-Nleads with 19094 votes while Mian Muhammad Iftikhar from PTI is on 2nd position with 16861 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Abid Jalali - TLI, Muhammad Zubair - IND, Muhammad Taimur Khan - IND, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Muhammad Babar Iqbal Chaudhry - IND, Kaleem Ullah - IND, Ali Adnan - IND, Abaid Ur Rehman - IND, Salamat Ali - IND, Rubina Kausar - IND, Ramzan Ali - NP, Ashraf Ali - TLP, Muneeb Aleem Awan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 156 Lahore 13.