Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 156 Results (50%) - Lahore 13 Election - Malik Muhammad Waheed (PML-N) leads

PP 156 Results of Lahore 13 for Election 2018 has been received from 50% polling stations. Up till now, Malik Muhammad Waheed of PML-Nleads with 19094 votes while Mian Muhammad Iftikhar from PTI is on 2nd position with 16861 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Abid Jalali - TLI, Muhammad Zubair - IND, Muhammad Taimur Khan - IND, Muhammad Tajammul Hussain - IND, Muhammad Babar Iqbal Chaudhry - IND, Kaleem Ullah - IND, Ali Adnan - IND, Abaid Ur Rehman - IND, Salamat Ali - IND, Rubina Kausar - IND, Ramzan Ali - NP, Ashraf Ali - TLP, Muneeb Aleem Awan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 156 Lahore 13.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...
PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads
NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
Load More load more