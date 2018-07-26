Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP 154 Results (95%) - Lahore 11 Election - Chaudhry Akhtar Ali (PML-N) leads

PP 154 Results of Lahore 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 95% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhry Akhtar Ali of PML-N leads with 49,000 votes while Hafiz Munasab Awaz from PTI is on 2nd position with 27,000 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Aleem Awan - IND, Chaudhry Qaiser Mehmood - IND, Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Qasim - IND, Muhammad Taufeeq - AWP, Muhammad Babar Iqbal - IND, Muhammad Azhar Iqbal - IND, Omer Hayat Khan Saeed - IND, Ali Adnan - IND, Abaid Ur Rehman - IND, Sadam Hussain - IND, Sheikh Khurram Rohale - IND, Shafqat Hafeez - IND, Nadeem Ahmed - TLI, Nadeem Altaf Khan - TLP, Sabtain Ali - IND, Nadeem Ahmad - IND, Haq Nawaz Khan - PPPP, Mian Tariq Mehmood - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 154 Lahore 11.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...
Load More load more