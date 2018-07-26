PP 154 Results (95%) - Lahore 11 Election - Chaudhry Akhtar Ali (PML-N) leads

PP 154 Results of Lahore 11 for Election 2018 has been received from 95% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhry Akhtar Ali of PML-N leads with 49,000 votes while Hafiz Munasab Awaz from PTI is on 2nd position with 27,000 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Aleem Awan - IND, Chaudhry Qaiser Mehmood - IND, Muhammad Waheed Gul - IND, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Qasim - IND, Muhammad Taufeeq - AWP, Muhammad Babar Iqbal - IND, Muhammad Azhar Iqbal - IND, Omer Hayat Khan Saeed - IND, Ali Adnan - IND, Abaid Ur Rehman - IND, Sadam Hussain - IND, Sheikh Khurram Rohale - IND, Shafqat Hafeez - IND, Nadeem Ahmed - TLI, Nadeem Altaf Khan - TLP, Sabtain Ali - IND, Nadeem Ahmad - IND, Haq Nawaz Khan - PPPP, Mian Tariq Mehmood - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 154 Lahore 11.