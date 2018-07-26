Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PS 69 Results (51%) - Tando Muhammad Khan 2 Election - Abdul Kareem Soomro (PPPP) leads...

PS-69 Results of Tando Muhammad Khan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 51% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Kareem Soomro of PPPP leads with 18,000 votes while Abdul Raheem Katiar  from GDA is on 2nd position with 10,083 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Zulfqar Ali Shah - PTI, Khurram Kareem Soomro - IND, Kawish Bagh Ali - TPP, Fayaz Raheem Katiar - IND, Abdul Latif Soomro - IND and Abdul Qadir Somro - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-69 Tando Muhammad Khan 2.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads...
Load More load more