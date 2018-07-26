PS 69 Results (51%) - Tando Muhammad Khan 2 Election - Abdul Kareem Soomro (PPPP) leads...

PS-69 Results of Tando Muhammad Khan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 51% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Kareem Soomro of PPPP leads with 18,000 votes while Abdul Raheem Katiar from GDA is on 2nd position with 10,083 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Zulfqar Ali Shah - PTI, Khurram Kareem Soomro - IND, Kawish Bagh Ali - TPP, Fayaz Raheem Katiar - IND, Abdul Latif Soomro - IND and Abdul Qadir Somro - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-69 Tando Muhammad Khan 2.








