Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Election stolen, says Nawaz reacting to election results

Reacting to election results, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has  said the election has been stolen, without blaming anyone.

According to Geo News, a group close  adies and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif met with the PML-N supreme leader  in Adiala Jail.

During the meeting, Sharif told visitors that the election results were manipulated on the basis of results of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

He said  his party candidates lost from  constituency where they were in strong positions.

The former prime minister  mentioned constituencies of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdi Sher Ali and Khawaha Saad Rafique and some other constituencies.   

