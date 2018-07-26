Election stolen, says Nawaz reacting to election results

Reacting to election results, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the election has been stolen, without blaming anyone.

According to Geo News, a group close adies and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif met with the PML-N supreme leader in Adiala Jail.

During the meeting, Sharif told visitors that the election results were manipulated on the basis of results of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

He said his party candidates lost from constituency where they were in strong positions.

The former prime minister mentioned constituencies of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdi Sher Ali and Khawaha Saad Rafique and some other constituencies.