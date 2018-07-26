Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 153 Results (59%) - Lahore 10 Election - Khuwaja Imran Nazeer (PML-N) leads

PP 153 Results of Lahore 10 for Election 2018 has been received from 59% polling stations. Up till now, Khuwaja Imran Nazeer of PML-N leads with 28032 votes while Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Ghurki  from PTI is on 2nd position with 12872 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Hafiz Muhammad Waseem Safdar Khan - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz - IND, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal - IND, Miyan Muhammad Usman - IND, Miyan Kaleem Riaz - IND, Mazher Tariq - IND, Muhammad Naeem Aslam - TLP, Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed Abid - IND, Muhammad Rizwan Butt - IND, Ali Adnan - IND, Alauddin - IND, Abaid Ur Rehman - IND, Shehzad Arshad - IND, Zahid Shahab Butt - MMA, Zahid Zulfiqar Khan - PPPP, Rubina Solheri Noor - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 153 Lahore 10.

