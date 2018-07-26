PP 14 Results - Rawalpindi 9 Election - Muhammad Basharat Raja (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP-14 Results of Rawalpindi 9 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Basharat Raja of PTI leads with 54,098 votes while Usama Choudhary from PML-N is on 2nd position with 32,837 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Waseem Ahmed - IND, Zafar Iqbal - IND, Shaukat Rasheed Butt - IND, Shabbir Abbas Abid - IND, Shazia Saeed Abbasi - AAT, Rizwan Ahmed - MMA, Rashid Mehmood - IND, Raja Imran Hussain - IND, Haji Zafar Iqbal - IND, Tuseef Ahmed - IND, Rgha Mujeeb Ahmed Khan - PPPP, Muhammad Waseem Farukh - TLP, Muhammad Nasir - IND and Muhammad Qasim - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-14 Rawalpindi 9.
