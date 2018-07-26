PK 67 Results (100%) - Peshawar 2 Election - Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan (PTI) leads...

PK 67 Results of Peshawar 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan of PTI leads with 16,912 votes while Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan from MMA is on 2nd position with 11,648 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Noor Akbar - IND,Malik Naseem Ahmed Khan - ANP, Muhammad Alam - IND, Muhammad Shafi - QWP, Muhammad Asghar Khan - IND, Liaqat Ali Khan - IND, Fazal Ullah - PML-N, Shehzad Khan - IND.

