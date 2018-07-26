Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PK 68 Results (100%) - Peshawar 3 Election - Arbab Jahandad Khan (PTI) leads...

PK 68 Results of Peshawar 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Arbab Jahandad Khan of PTI leads with 22,569 votes while Malik Tamash Khan from PPPP is on 2nd position with 11,811 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Wajid Saddiq - PPP-SB, Mumtaz Khan - ANP, Malik Amroz Khan - IND, Qari Samiullah Jan - MMA, Arbab Mir Afzal Khan Daudzai - PML, Arbab Afzal Akbar - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 68 Peshawar 3.

