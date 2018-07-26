PP 152 Results (48%) - Lahore 9 Election - Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan (PML-N) leads

PP 152 Results of Lahore 9 for Election 2018 has been received from 48% polling stations. Up till now, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan of PML-N leads with 24,392 votes while Muhammad Irshad Dogar from PTI is on 2nd position with 14,270 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Asif Mehmood Nagra - PPPP, Zia Ul Mustafa Haqani - IND, Nadeem Iqbal - IND, Nisar Akbar Bhatti - IND, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Mehar Imran - IND, Munawwar Zaman - TLP, Muhammad Hadi Shah - IND, Muhammad Mehmood Ahmed - AAP, Muhammad Abu Bakar - MMA, Imran Jawaid Qureshi - IND, Saeed Ahmad Khan - IND, Rafaqat Ali - APML, Hassan Irshad Dogar - IND.

