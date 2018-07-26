Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PK 69 Results (52%) - Peshawar 4 Election - Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq (PTI) leads...

PK 69 Results of Peshawar 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 52% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq of PTI leads with 7,552 votes while Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan from IND is on 2nd position with 7,303 votes .

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naushad Khan - TLP, Muhammad Sharif - PPPP, Inayat Ullah - IND, Shakeel Afridi - IND, Saif Ur Rahim - IND, Khalid Waqar - MMA, Saqib Ullah Khan - ANP, Israr Khan - QWP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 77 Peshawar 12.

