Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA-246 Results (42%) - Karachi South 1 Election - Abdul Shakoor Shaad (PTI) leads...

NA-246 Results of Karachi South 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 42% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Shakoor Shaad of PTI leads with 20,271 votes while Ahmed from TLP is on 2nd position with 15,413 votes. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from PPPP is on 3rd position with 11,037 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency Jawad Ahmed – BPP, Moulana Noor Ul Haq - MMA, Mohammad Arshad - GDA, Mohammad Anwar - PJDP, Mohammad Irshad - IND, Ghulam Mohammad Samoo - IND, Abid - IND, Umm E Kulsoom - IND, Amjad Khan - IND, Ejaz Ahmed - PSP, Mehfooz Yaar Khan - MQM-P, Saleem Zia - PML-N and Hazrat Gul – ANP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-246 Karachi South 1.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...

NA 239 Results (26%) - Karachi Korangi 1 Election - Muhammad Akram Cheema (PTI) leads...
PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads
NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
Art

FBI gets search warrant as agency head accused of 'partisan' actions
Load More load more