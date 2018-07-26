NA-246 Results (42%) - Karachi South 1 Election - Abdul Shakoor Shaad (PTI) leads...

NA-246 Results of Karachi South 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 42% polling stations. Up till now, Abdul Shakoor Shaad of PTI leads with 20,271 votes while Ahmed from TLP is on 2nd position with 15,413 votes. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from PPPP is on 3rd position with 11,037 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency Jawad Ahmed – BPP, Moulana Noor Ul Haq - MMA, Mohammad Arshad - GDA, Mohammad Anwar - PJDP, Mohammad Irshad - IND, Ghulam Mohammad Samoo - IND, Abid - IND, Umm E Kulsoom - IND, Amjad Khan - IND, Ejaz Ahmed - PSP, Mehfooz Yaar Khan - MQM-P, Saleem Zia - PML-N and Hazrat Gul – ANP.

