PK 70 Results (1%) - Peshawar 5 Election - Khush Dil Khan Advocate (ANP) leads...

PK 70 Results of Peshawar 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 1% polling stations. Up till now, Khush Dil Khan Advocate of ANP leads with 992 votes while Shah Farman from PTI is on 2nd position with 667 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Shafiq Amini - TLP, Niaz Ur Rehman Khan Momand - QWP, Muhammad Daud Khan Barki - IND, Ghazanfar Ali - PPPP, Shahid Khan - PML-N, Rajmail Khan - APML, Jan Afzal - MMA.

