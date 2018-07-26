PP 11 Results (100%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Choudhry Muhammad Adnan (PTI) leads...

PP-11 Results of Rawalpindi 6 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Choudhry Muhammad Adnan of PTI leads with 430,79 votes while Raja Arshad Mehmood from PML-N is on 2nd position with 24,052 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naeem Aslam Kiyani - PPPP, Malik Azhar Aftab - TLP, Musarat Iqbal Abbasi - MMA, Muhammad Adnan Younas - AAT, Ghulam Muhammad Choudhry - IND, Raja Qaiser Mujahid - IND, Haji Malik Pervaiz Awan - IND and Babar Sohail - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-11 Rawalpindi 6.



