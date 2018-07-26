PK 71 Results (100%) - Peshawar 6 Election - Shah Farman (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PK 71 Results of Peshawar 6 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Shah Farman of PTI leads with 17,309 votes while Sifat Ullah from PML-N is on 2nd position with 9202 votes & 3rd position is secured by Aman Ullah Form PPPP with 607 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Hafeez - ANP, Samandar Khan - TLP, Zar Muhammad - QWP, Javed Khan - MMA, Hidayat Ullah - IND, Muhammad Hanif Afridi - IND, Abdul Kareem Khan - APML.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 71 Peshawar 6.
