PP 12 Results (14%) - Rawalpindi 7 Election - Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi (PTI) leads...

PP-12 Results of Rawalpindi 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 63% polling stations. Up till now, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi of PTI leads with 27,351 votes while Faisal Qayyum Malik from PML-N is on 2nd position with 11,099 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mudassar Hussain Khan - PQYP, Mudassar Hussain - TLI, Muhammad Maqsood Khan - MMA, Muhammad Saleem Nadeem - IND, Faryal Masud - ALPP, Abdul Waheed - PTI-N, Sufi Zahoor Ahmad Shah - TLP, Sohail Ahmad - IND, Raja Abid Hussain - IND, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan - IND, Jaffar Hussain Shah - IND and Asfand Yar Raja - PPPP.

