Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PS-1 Results (76%) - Jacoabad Election - Muhammad Aslam Abro (PTI) leads...

PS-1 Results of Jacoabad for Election 2018 has been received from 76% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Aslam Abro  of PTI leads with 28,867 votes while Mir Aurang Zaib Panhwar from PPPP is on 2nd position with 18,144 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency is  Deedar Ali Lashari of MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-1 Jacoabad.


