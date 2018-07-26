PS-1 Results (76%) - Jacoabad Election - Muhammad Aslam Abro (PTI) leads...

PS-1 Results of Jacoabad for Election 2018 has been received from 76% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Aslam Abro of PTI leads with 28,867 votes while Mir Aurang Zaib Panhwar from PPPP is on 2nd position with 18,144 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency is Deedar Ali Lashari of MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-1 Jacoabad.



