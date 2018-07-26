PK 72 Results (36%) - Peshawar 7 Election - Kashif Azam (MMA) leads...

PK 72 Results of Peshawar 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Kashif Azam of MMA leads with 2,896 votes while Fahim Ahmad from PTI is on 2nd position with 7,110 votes .

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Wali - PRHP, Zahir Khan - PML-N, Tariq Khan - IND, Subhat Khan - IND, Shaukat Ali - IND, Zar Ali Khan - TLP, Ejaz Akbar - IND, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil - ANP, Nargis Samin - QWP, Manzoor Ali - PPPP, Atta Ullah Khan - ATP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 72 Peshawar 7.