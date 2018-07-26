PS-2 Thul Results (94%) - Jacoabad Election - Sohrab Khan Sarki (PPPP) leads...

PS-2 Thul Results of Jacoabad for Election 2018 has been received from 94% polling stations. Up till now, Sohrab Khan Sarki of PPPP leads with 28,077 votes while Tahir Hussain Khan Khoso from PTI is on 2nd position with 21,234 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shah Muhammad Shah - MMA, Zohaib Zulfiqar Sarki - IND and Imdad Ali Khan Sarki - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-2 Thul, Jacoabad.








