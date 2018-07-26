PP 150 Results - Lahore 7 Election - Bilal Yaseen (PML-N) leads

PP 150 Results of Lahore 7 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Bilal Yaseen of PML-N leads with 525 votes while Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar from PTI is on 2nd position with 322 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Asif Shahab - IND, Arsalan Asghar - IND, Jibran Bin Salman - MMA, Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Prince - PPPP, Sarfaraz - IND, Imran Ali Gorya - IND, Mavra Khar - PSP, Muhammad Akram - IND, Muhammad Amir - AAT, Muhammad Amir - TLP, Muhammad Nazar Uddin - IND, Nizam Alam - APML, Malik Muhammad Younas - AAP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 150 Lahore 7.