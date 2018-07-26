Election results: who will form government in Punjab?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz are in close contest to form government in Punjab, the country's largets province.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PTI is leading with 120 seats while the PMLN has secured 119 seats.

The party willing to form the government will need 149 seats in the 297-seat house.

PTI leader Naeemul Haq has said the his party plans to form government both in center and Punjab.

Sources said the PTI chairman has tasked his comrades with contacting the idependent candidates who have won their seats in order to form the government.

The PMLN chief Shahbaz Sharif has held a meeting with his elder brother and Maryam Nawaz at Adiala Jail to discuss political situation after elections in which their party seems to have lost ground to Khan's PTI.

Meanwhile, according to complete results the PMLN has won 10 seats out of total 14 National Assembly seats from Lahore. PTI won four seats from the provincial capital.