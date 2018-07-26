PP 8 Results (14%) - Rawalpindi 3 Election - Javed Kausar (PTI) leads...

PP-8 Results of Rawalpindi 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 14% polling stations. Up till now, Javed Kausar of PTI leads with 48,117 votes while Khurram Pervez Raja from PPPP is on 2nd position with 42,158 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Raja Muhammad Jawwad - MMA, Chaudhary Muhammad Riaz - PML-N, Aftab Ahmed - IND, Khurram Shahzad - MUMCP, Muhammad Shakeel - TLI, Muhammad Ajmal Qureshi - TLP, Ziafat Hussain - IND, Raja Manzoor and Hussain - ST.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-8 Rawalpindi 3.