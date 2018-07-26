PK 74 Results (96%) - Peshawar 9 Election - Pir Fida Muhammad (PTI) leads...

PK 74 Results of Peshawar 9 for Election 2018 has been received from 96% polling stations. Up till now, Pir Fida Muhammad of PTI leads with 19,349 votes while Muhammad Ibrar from ANP is on 2nd position with 8,260 votes & 3rd position is secured by Atif Ur Rehman Form MMA with 3375 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdur Raheem - IND, Syed Haider Shah - PML-N, Arbab Zarak Khan - PPPP, Kaleem Ullah - AAT.

