PP 148 Results (100%) - Lahore 5 Election - Shahbaz Ahmed (PML-N) leads

PP 148 Results of Lahore 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Shahbaz Ahmed of PML-N leads with 61200 votes while Mirza Muhammad Idrees from PPPP is on 2nd position with 41640 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Alauddin - IND, Amir Abbas - IND, Shahid Mahmood - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz - IND, Akhlaq Ahmed - IND, Khurram Shaheen Butt - IND, Muhammad Ajasam Shareef - PTI, Noor Naeem Khan - AAT, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Miyan Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Muhammad Nadeem - MMA, Muhammad Bilal Ahmed - TLP, Muhammad Ayaz Khan - IND, Ali Adnan - IND

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 148 Lahore 5.



