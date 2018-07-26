PP 148 Results (100%) - Lahore 5 Election - Shahbaz Ahmed (PML-N) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 148 Results of Lahore 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Shahbaz Ahmed of PML-N leads with 61200 votes while Mirza Muhammad Idrees from PPPP is on 2nd position with 41640 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Alauddin - IND, Amir Abbas - IND, Shahid Mahmood - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz - IND, Akhlaq Ahmed - IND, Khurram Shaheen Butt - IND, Muhammad Ajasam Shareef - PTI, Noor Naeem Khan - AAT, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Miyan Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Muhammad Nadeem - MMA, Muhammad Bilal Ahmed - TLP, Muhammad Ayaz Khan - IND, Ali Adnan - IND
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 148 Lahore 5.
PP 148 Results of Lahore 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Shahbaz Ahmed of PML-N leads with 61200 votes while Mirza Muhammad Idrees from PPPP is on 2nd position with 41640 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Alauddin - IND, Amir Abbas - IND, Shahid Mahmood - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz - IND, Akhlaq Ahmed - IND, Khurram Shaheen Butt - IND, Muhammad Ajasam Shareef - PTI, Noor Naeem Khan - AAT, Mian Muhammad Usman - IND, Miyan Muhammad Akram Usman - IND, Muhammad Nadeem - MMA, Muhammad Bilal Ahmed - TLP, Muhammad Ayaz Khan - IND, Ali Adnan - IND
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 148 Lahore 5.
Comments