Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PS-3 Ghari Khairo Results (55%) - Jacoabad Election - Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani (PPPP) leads...

PS-3 Ghari Khairo Results of Jacoabad for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani of PPPP leads with 15,795 votes while Sardar Sakhi Abdul Razzaque from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,686 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shafqat Hussain Jakhrani - IND, Sajjad Ali Baloch - IND and Israr Ahmed - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-3 Ghari Khairo, Jacoabad.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads
NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...
NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads

NA 115 Results (59%) - Jhang 2 Election - Ghulam Bibi (PTI) leads
NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads

NA 254 Results (31%) - Karachi Central 2 Election - Muhammad Aslam Khan (PTI) leads
Load More load more