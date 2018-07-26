PS-3 Ghari Khairo Results (55%) - Jacoabad Election - Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani (PPPP) leads...

PS-3 Ghari Khairo Results of Jacoabad for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani of PPPP leads with 15,795 votes while Sardar Sakhi Abdul Razzaque from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,686 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shafqat Hussain Jakhrani - IND, Sajjad Ali Baloch - IND and Israr Ahmed - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-3 Ghari Khairo, Jacoabad.







