PK 77 Results (100%) - Peshawar 12 Election - Kamran Khan Bangash (PTI) leads...

PK 79 Results of Peshawar 12 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Ilahi of PTI leads with 18,044 votes while Umar Khitab from PPPP is on 2nd position with 5,690 votes & 3rd position is secured by Malik Naushad Khan Form MMA with 1,099 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Gul Rehman - PP, Abid Nawaz Khan Durrani -APML, Taif Jan - TJP, Saima Shahzad - TLP, Khair Ul Bashar - MMA, Haider Zaman - AAT, Hassan Mehmood Jan - PML-N, Bilal Muhammad - PJDP, Akhunzada Irfan Ullah Shah - PPPP, Noor Hussain - ATP, Naseer Hussain - IND, Muhammad Nawab Ali - IND, Muhammad Umar Khan - ANP, Muhammad Adeel - QWP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PK 77 Peshawar 12.
