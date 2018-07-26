Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi urges India for Pakistan-like ballet voting system

NEW DELHI: Indian congress leader, Rahul Gandhi suggested on how India should quit electronic voting and switch to Ballet papers like Pakistan has been practicing in its recent elections lately.

The change can actually result in the conservation of a lot electricity that India has been wasting in setting up electronic voting system, said Rahul Gandhi while talking to local  media.

He further added on how India should seriously think about this relative issue and take Pakistan as an example. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...

NA 58 Results (34%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) leads...
NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...

NA 156 Results (100%) - Multan 3 Election - Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi (PTI) leads...
Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule

Imran Khan says there will be no political victimization under PTI rule
NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...

NA 62 Results (58%) - Rawalpindi 6 Election - Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) leads...
Load More load more