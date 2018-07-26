Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi urges India for Pakistan-like ballet voting system

NEW DELHI: Indian congress leader, Rahul Gandhi suggested on how India should quit electronic voting and switch to Ballet papers like Pakistan has been practicing in its recent elections lately.



The change can actually result in the conservation of a lot electricity that India has been wasting in setting up electronic voting system, said Rahul Gandhi while talking to local media.

He further added on how India should seriously think about this relative issue and take Pakistan as an example.