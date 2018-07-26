BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation's flagship show Newsnight has apologised for showing footage of Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram instead of his former teammate-turned-politician Imran Khan.



The flagship BBC2 news programme opened with a piece documenting Khan's journey from a cricketing hero to a potential prime minister.

But instead of showing the right-handed all-rounder in action, footage of left-arm pace bowler Akram demolishing a batsman's stumps was shown instead.

Eagle-eyed viewers picked up on the error and the programme apologised on Twitter.

Doctor Foster actor Prasanna Puwanarajah said: "Wow. Did Newsnight just use a clip of Wasim Akram to illustrate a story about Imran Khan? (Yes. They did.)"

At the end of the programme, presenter Evan Davis said: "We made a mistake in our opening tonight. The footage we showed was of the cricketer Wasim Akram not Imran Khan.

"Don't know how that happened, sincere apologies for that."