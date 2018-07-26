PP 7 Results (4%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Sagheer Ahmed (IND) leads...

PP-7 Results of Rawalpindi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 4% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Sagheer Ahmed of IND leads with 44,286 votes while Raja Muhammad Ali from PML-N is on 2nd position with 42,387 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mansoor Zahoor - TLP , Ghulam Murtaza Satti - PTI, Chaudhary Mohammad Ayub - PPPP and Tanwir Ahmed - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-7 Rawalpindi 2.