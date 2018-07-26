PP 7 Results (4%) - Rawalpindi 2 Election - Raja Sagheer Ahmed (IND) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP-7 Results of Rawalpindi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 4% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Sagheer Ahmed of IND leads with 44,286 votes while Raja Muhammad Ali from PML-N is on 2nd position with 42,387 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mansoor Zahoor - TLP , Ghulam Murtaza Satti - PTI, Chaudhary Mohammad Ayub - PPPP and Tanwir Ahmed - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-7 Rawalpindi 2.
PP-7 Results of Rawalpindi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 4% polling stations. Up till now, Raja Sagheer Ahmed of IND leads with 44,286 votes while Raja Muhammad Ali from PML-N is on 2nd position with 42,387 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mansoor Zahoor - TLP , Ghulam Murtaza Satti - PTI, Chaudhary Mohammad Ayub - PPPP and Tanwir Ahmed - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-7 Rawalpindi 2.
Comments