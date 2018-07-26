Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 6 Results (100%) - Rawalpindi 1 Election - Muhammad Latasub Satti (PTI) leads...

PP-6 Results of Rawalpindi  1 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Latasub Satti of PTI leads with 64,322 votes while Raja Ashfaq Sarwar from PML-N is on 2nd position with 56,622 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are  Jawad Ahmed Abbasi - IND, Amjad Arbab Abbasi - PFP , Nayyar Munir - TLP , Muhammad Mubarik Abbasi - IND , Faisal Mehmood Satti - IND , Sherbaz - IND , Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi - PPPP , Sajjad Ahmad - MMA , Sajid Mehmood Satti - IND , Raja Yasir Mehmood - IND and Raja Sohail Akhter - PMP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP-6 Rawalpindi 1.


