PP 6 Results (100%) - Rawalpindi 1 Election - Muhammad Latasub Satti (PTI) leads...

PP-6 Results of Rawalpindi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Latasub Satti of PTI leads with 64,322 votes while Raja Ashfaq Sarwar from PML-N is on 2nd position with 56,622 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Jawad Ahmed Abbasi - IND, Amjad Arbab Abbasi - PFP , Nayyar Munir - TLP , Muhammad Mubarik Abbasi - IND , Faisal Mehmood Satti - IND , Sherbaz - IND , Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi - PPPP , Sajjad Ahmad - MMA , Sajid Mehmood Satti - IND , Raja Yasir Mehmood - IND and Raja Sohail Akhter - PMP.
