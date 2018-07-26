Five Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during election: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives while performing election duties on Wednesday, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said the soldiers embraced martyrdom when their vehicle fell off a cliff . The incident took place when they were delivering election material.

"Five more sons of soil embraced Shahadat (Martyred) while serving the nation during Elections duty. Vehicle after delivering election material at NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty," said he in a tweet.



