Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PS 10 Results (3%) - Rattodero Election - Faryal Talpur (PPPP) leads...

PS-10 Results of Rattodero for Election 2018 has been received from 3% polling stations. Up till now, Faryal Talpur of PPPP leads with 3762 votes while Ameer Buksh Khan Bhutto from PTI is on 2nd position with 2240 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Bachal - IND, Muhammad Aslam - JUP-N, Majid Mian - IND, Qadir Bux Bhatti - IND, Ghulam Mustafa Laghari - IND, Ghulam Muhammad - IND, Abdul Rehman - IND, Hafiz Hussain Bux - ST, Bashir Ali - IND, Ayaz Hussain - IND, Aijaz Ahmed Laghari - IND and Muhmmad Ali Abro - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS-10   Rattodero.



