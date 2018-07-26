Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has defeated PTI's central leader Aleem Khan in National Assembly constituency  NA-129 from Lahore.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed reports, Dr Yasmeen Rashid of the PTI has also lost at the hands of PMLN candidate in NA-125.

The PMLN has rejected the election results that continues to come in. 

