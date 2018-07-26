PB 1 Results (100%) - Musakhail-cum-Sherani Election - Haji Muhammad Hassan Sherani leads...

PB-1 Results of Musakhail-cum-Sherani for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Haji Muhammad Hassan Sherani of MMA leads with 12,015 votes while Sardar Babar Khan from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,726 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Hameed - JUI-NP, Zahir Khan - PPPP, Shair Hassan - IND, Sultan Muhammad Sherani - PkMAP, Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal - IND, Hameed Ahmed - IND, Haq Nawaz Buzdar - BNP, Haji Dadan - IND, Jalil Ahmed Khan - PML-N, Amanullah Khan - ANP, Nazar Khan - BAP, Muhammad Ishaq Shah Mufakir - IND and Muhammad Akhtar - IND.

