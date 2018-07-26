Cricket stars drop in celebratory messages after Imran Khan leads election results

With the pouring general election results suggesting a clean sweep by the former cricketer Imran Khan, several cricket stars are dropping their congratulatory tweets for the PTI chief and the probable next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team is getting a triumphant conclusion to the general election results and several cricket stars are ecstatic to have him lead the nation again.



Shahid Afridi who had previously voiced his support for Khan before the elections, took to Twitter to cheer on the PTI chief stating: “Congrat [sic] PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild.”

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has also congratulated Khan saying : "Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he’s special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister.."



Furthermore, fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also sent some good wishes Khan’s way saying: “This is the result of 22 years of conviction , relentless efforts , determination and not giving up! Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI You have done it!!! #PrimeMinisterImranKhan #NayaPakistan #ElectionPakistan2018Results.”

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also jumped on the band wagon singing praises for the leader with his tweet reading: “Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again, Long Marathon Struggle against corruption. A man of Strong Believe , #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN Banay Ga Naya Pakistan IN SHAA ALLAH.”

Apart from that, the PTI supremo has garnered laudatory tweets from international stars as well including West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop who stated: “My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah.”

Other than that, Indian cricket coach Kapil Dev in conversation with Indian media outlets also congratulated Khan for his feat in the general elections saying: “First of all I would like to present my heartiest congratulations to Imran Khan. This is a huge achievement. What Imran Khan did in terms of cricket is a minute thing in front of the nation. It took him 25 years to reach this point. He has this idea of leadership and I hope that this achievement of his takes Pakistan towards betterment.”