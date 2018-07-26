Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Lahore election results

Returning Officer in Lahore has released election results from eight constituencies of the provincial capital.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is leading on nine constituencies with PTI trailing behind on five seats.

PTI'Yasmeen Rashid has been defeated by PMLN's Waleed Alam Khan. Further results are awaited.

Aleem Khan was another casualty taken by the Iman Khan led party in the metropolis.

Khan was defeated by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PMLN.


