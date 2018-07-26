Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 131 Results (55%) - Lahore 9 Election - Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi (PTI) leads...

NA-131  Results of Lahore 9 for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 57,834 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique from PML-N is on 2nd position with 43,632 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Mudassir - PJDP, Nadeem Ahmed - IND, Shoaib Ullah Cheema - IND, Muhammad Jahangir Dogar - IND, Zeba Ehsaan - PML-Q, Asim Mehmood - PPPP, Syed Murtaza Hasan - TLP, Mian Zahid Islam Anjum - IND, Jawad Ahmed - BPP, Muzaffar Ali - PTI-G, Humayun Akhtar Khan - IND, Faheem Ahmed Khan Lodhi - IND, Tahir Aslam - ST and Waqar Nadeem Waraich - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-131  Lahore 9.

