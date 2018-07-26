Bilawal's polling agent expresses concern over election results

KARACHI: Senator Yousuf Baloch, Chief Polling Agent of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from NA-246, Karachi South has expressed grave concern that Election Commission of Pakistan and its concerned staff have failed to provide results of NA-246 even 20 hours after the end of polling.

In a statement issued here, Senator Yousuf Baloch said that polling agents were thrown out from several polling stations in the constituency and they are running from pillar to post for election results without success.

He pointed out that so far results of 150 polling stations of NA-246 have not been provided, which is enough to bury the credibility of the ECP.

Senator Yousuf warned that patience of the people of Lyari should not be tested anymore and any post-poll rigging and manipulation of results would be vehemently opposed and resisted by PPP workers and voters of Lyari.