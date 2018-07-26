Election results: Shahbaz Sharif defeated by PTI candidate in DG Khan

In major blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PTI has defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a National Assembly constituency NA-192 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Shahbaz Sharif was beaten by Muhammad Khan Leghari of the PTI.

The PTI candidate secured 80522 votes while Shahbaz Sharif bagged 67608 votes in this constituency from south Punjab.