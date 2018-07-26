Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election results: Shahbaz Sharif defeated by PTI candidate in DG Khan

In major blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PTI has defeated  Shahbaz Sharif in a National Assembly constituency  NA-192 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results,  Shahbaz Sharif was beaten by Muhammad Khan Leghari of the PTI.

The PTI candidate secured   80522 votes while Shahbaz Sharif bagged   67608 votes in this constituency from south Punjab. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq
NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...
Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan

Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan
Lahore election results

Lahore election results
Load More load more